Why Should You Be an Entrepreneur?

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, I will say it again: if you want to create jobs, you have to create new companies. And why not? It makes perfect sense. As young companies grow, they inevitably need people. Often they are started by one or two people, who can’t do everything. Young companies need marketing, HR, accounting, product development. They should be encouraged to be optimistic, and to move forward.

The Kauffman Foundation’s research has shown that young companies–not small companies, not large companies, not “the enterprise” are the key creators of jobs in the US. Since the Kauffman Foundation calls itself the “foundation of entrepreneurship” and spends millions educating and training entrepreneurs and doing research into achieving the goal of self-sufficiency through entrepreneurship, when it issues research like this, everyone should listen.

As a matter of policy, if the U.S. wants to combat the high rate of unemployment, it must get behind the formation of new companies. Especially since unlike any other recession in recent history, this recession has also slowed the formation of startups.

For the past seven years, Stealthmode Partners, our accelerator in Arizona, has been an affiliate of the Kauffman Foundation, spreading its research and using its principles to help start and grow more than 450 companies. This year alone we have met with and coached sixty-odd young companies.

We have noticed a profound change of attitude in our entrepreneurs from just a few years ago: a failure of optimism, and a feeling of being shoved into entrepreneurship by circumstance, not by choice.

Many of our clients have been laid off from jobs they feel will never return. They feel a sense of entitlement to those jobs, and a sense that something is profoundly wrong.

What they don’t feel is a sense of liberation, passion, problem-solving (except for their own problems). Many “reluctant” entrepreneurs are just forced into employing themselves.