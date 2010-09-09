Get Straight With Yourself

Tony Blair released his long-awaited memoir this month. While it will be for historians to judge Mr. Blair’s nine-year tenure as prime minister of Great Britain, I will say that based upon what I heard about the book from Blair himself and BBC commentators , he is certainly a remarkably self-aware leader.

Among the points discussed in My Journey: A Political Life is the fact that while he does not

regret putting British troops into Iraq, he had no idea that the Iraq War would

become the “nightmare” it became. He also reveals, to no great surprise, the

degree of antipathy he held toward his successor, Gordon Brown. And on a personal

note, he drank more than was usual for him as a means of coping with the

pressure of being Prime Minister.

The pressures of holding a top job are immense. One of the

ways that leaders deal (aside from self-medication) is walling themselves off

from their feelings. But those leaders who are self-aware do themselves and

their followers a service by being honest. Here are some suggestions.

Look in the mirror.

Consider what you are doing now and what you could be doing better. Do not be

overly critical of your performance. Perfection is not only unattainable; it is

a false ideal that leads to disappointment and grief. Better to be realistic

about what you have done and can do in the future.

Insist on candor.

Invite a trusted associate or two to watch you. Hold yourself accountable for

values you espouse. Ask them to check that you are “walking the talk” in

matters of accountability. For example, if you want people to trust you,

consider what you are doing to earn that trust. Leadership is never easy, but

when resources are scarce and financial pressures rise, it is essential that

leaders be seen and heard.

Write your legacy

statement. How do you want to be remembered? Do you want to be the one who

was the first to point the finger of blame, or the first to share credit with

others? Do you want to be considered as one who knew the business as well as he

knew his people? And do you want to be known as one who managed her career as

well as she managed the needs of others? These may be simple questions but when

answered honestly can provoke an honest dialogue. So take the time to write out

how you want to be remembered, not necessary after you pass on but when you leave

your current job.

These suggestions for getting straight with yourself are

only first steps to self-knowledge, but they are important ones that leaders

can take, not simply to get in touch with themselves but to center their

leadership on what is important to stakeholders.