Massive International BitTorrent Raid: Where Will We Download Mad Men Now?

Piracy and the policing thereof is a messy business, often without clear answers. Today marked a huge crackdown on top-level pirates, with several of the largest and most popular BitTorrent sites either down or offering only spotty access. It’s hard to say exactly what happened, but here’s what we know so far.

TorrentFreak reports that police in 14 countries across Europe launched a coordinated raid that may have been in the works for two years. Sweden, arguably the most pirate-friendly western nation, was hit in seven separate locations, including the PRQ headquarters in Solna. PRQ is perhaps best known for hosting WikiLeaks, leading observers to suspect WikiLeaks (which has angered several governments) was the main target.

In an email, PRQ said that five policemen (and a locksmith!) came to PRQ’s headquarters, but were not allowed to enter the premises until PRQ’s legal representative arrived:

“The raid was about the usual file-sharing crackdown, which they have each year, so not directed directly against PRQ or it’s customers. They (the police) just wanted to know who or whom had used two different IPs during a couple of dates in 2009. Since we did not have this information (no logging) there was no information and/or hardware for them to seize. The police did not enter the datacenter, only the office, so no servers or network have been touched by them. No information given or hardware removed.”

PRQ later stated that the company did hand over the emails behind those IP addresses, but that “it’s rare that our clients have mail addresses that are traceable.” The company denied that the raid had anything to do with WikiLeaks, which was confirmed by Swedish prosecutor Frederick Ingblad in an interview with Swedish news outlet Expressen.se. Ingblad and his Swedish forces spearheaded the effort on request from Belgium.

Other targets hit included locations in The Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Germany, the U.K., and Hungary, with one notable target in the Czech Republic–a student dorm at Czech Technical University informally known as “Silicon Hill.”

The police effort was far smarter than usual. Typically, raids are directed at individual sites like Oink, the British invite-only music-sharing site that was shut down a few years ago. That’s the equivalent of yanking out a plant but leaving the root–new sites will invariably pop up, often with the exact same content as before.