Distracted? Six Practical Tips for Blocking Distractions and Getting Work Done

Google’s recent announcement about Gmail Priority Inbox is particularly timely, as it comes in the wake of a spate of popular articles about distractions being a cause for not being able to concentrate. (For example, The New York Times‘ recent “ Your Brain on Computers “). The debate is still open about whether distraction is a new phenomenon or not. (See for example, Physics Worlds recent “ Would Einstein Be Ruined by Twitter ” and “ You’re So Predictable “). Regardless of whether being distracted or not is something new, it is a force to be reckoned with.

You turn on

your computer in the morning (assuming it hasn’t been on all night loading up

your Inbox with today’s workload), and as soon as it boots up, the alerts start

pouring in. New mail messages, instant messenger status updates, new RSS feeds,

and the never-ended Tweet stream. The list goes on and on; it’s no wonder you

can’t get anything done.

These

distractions have spawned a whole new market category–“distraction

blockers.” Now honestly, do we really

need another new tool to neutralize the last new tool we just installed? I think not.

On the contrary, applying some common sense and a dash of discipline can

do wonders. No need to buy more technology to solve last week’s technology

mess.

Here are

some simple tips for dealing with distractions:

1. Prioritize – The

key to focusing is setting priorities, and hence, Google’s announcement is

particularly timely. However, you don’t

need technology to set priorities. Here

is a proven method for prioritizing:

o

Create a short list of tasks on a small piece of

paper. Once you see all the tasks on a page, organized by projects, deadlines,

and dependencies–the priorities become apparent.

o

Each day review and update the list before you open

you Inbox, before you attend meetings, and before you get sidetracked.