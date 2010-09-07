Geographic Bias: One of the Greatest Threats to Marketing and Research

Despite the many affordances the digital world can provide us, nothing can be a substitute for firsthand knowledge. As some wax poetic about how digital communication can obliterate geographic divides, I can’t help but get out my salt shaker to add a grain or two. Because, much as seeing communication cross borders excites me, we cannot delude ourselves for even a moment into believing that online communication is some sort of wholly homogenizing force…nor should we want to.

I had a good friend of mine tell me once that, in five years, everyone in the U.S. would have WiFi and access to their own archive space “in the cloud” wherever they go. At the time (in 2006), I knew a good many people clamoring for high-speed wired Internet who couldn’t yet receive it at their home, and this wasn’t even in extremely rural areas. Needless to say that, while the five-year deadline is almost up, the thought that all U.S. citizens would have anytime-access to such a cloud is still fairly “blue sky” thinking. However, that disconnect is one of many examples of geographically skewed thinking. The gentleman who said that to me, while we were at a retreat on MIT’s campus, was clouded by his surroundings. He had the blinders on (to throw in a Kentucky horse reference) regarding where he was from and how his experience did (or didn’t) apply to others.

Let me give you another example. A good friend of mine from New York City once started talking basketball with me. I was talking about the enthusiasm for basketball in some city or other when he said, “Is basketball a big deal anymore? Seems like no one’s been talking about basketball around here since the Knicks aren’t having such a great season. I figure that, if people in NYC aren’t talking basketball, than it must not be as popular in the U.S.” As ridiculous as that might sound to people outside the Big Apple and as much as that plays into stereotypes many have about the mentality of major cities, it’s a mindset we all invariably find ourselves adopting: “It isn’t that way around here, so it must not be that way.”

I’ve talked with a fair number of jetsetters who believe they have their finger more squarely on the pulse of the culture because they travel frequently. But this too seems a proposition that should raise our guard of skepticism, since the view one sees from the airports and towncar rides from one meeting to the next across the country doesn’t necessarily give culture the chance to rub off. I know from firsthand experience that I’ve “seen” many cities from such an angle, and to claim that I really know much of anything about those places would be a farce.

That’s why I have always admired people like Grant McCracken. Like all of us, Grant has his biases–but he tries to remain self-aware of them, and he encourages us to be as best prepared to combat our preconceived notions as possible. Grant likes to walk from meeting to meeting as often as he can, forgoing the taxi to perhaps see something surprising. If he can, he even seems to allow himself enough time to get a little lost. Some of that spirit is what inspired his book Chief Culture Officer, which argues that understanding culture has a lot less to do with “trendspotting” or “coolhunting” and, often, a lot more to do with understanding not just what “influencers” seem to be doing in one specific “cultural hotspot” but rather the trends of “slow culture” that pops up in sometimes surprising places.

One of the first people who got me thinking this way was Bruce Leichtman. Bruce is a media researcher who I have seen excel with a sometimes contrarian point of view. And that perspective is fueled, in part, by Bruce’s being located squarely outside of the major U.S. media hubs. In an interview I conducted with Bruce back in 2007, he said:

One of the nice things about living here in New Hampshire is that life is a little more “normal.” In New York or L.A., people are in a cocoon, and they think that everyone else is like them, but they are not. You often hear executives talking about themselves or their families as examples, but they don’t realize how out of the mainstream they are. People just don’t get that. Whether you are the president of a company or the reporter at a paper, everyone thinks they are mainstream, but no one IS the mainstream. That’s why you do research.

Bruce’s words were quite inspirational to me, since I’d seen this “focus group of one” a little too often; and, as a qualitative researcher, I have often found myself falling prey to the mindset as well. However, I wouldn’t limit this sort of mentality to New York or Los Angeles: I think that those of us who live in New Hampshire in Bruce’s case or Kentucky in mine have to beware of the same trap.