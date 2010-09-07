Managing Data in the Pakistan Flood Crisis

The Pakistan flood crisis has caused the death and destruction of thousands and as aid efforts pour through the country, a critical component becomes managing data–data of the flood itself, where people are going, how many are displaced, water levels, food amounts, and on and on.

A new report from SciDev.net indicates that data from such crucial sources as the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s flood forecasting division, which measures the flow of the floods, is being mishandled and poorly managed, as part of a general miscoordination of information flow and management of Pakistan’s flood disaster.

Pakistan has the necessary weather radars and other technical equipment to monitor its floods closely, but in the face of the crisis, the one thing that has been forgotten is management.

Of the data now being generated, “Much of it is being rendered useless in the absence of a sound and integrated flood management strategy and information dissemination,” National Disaster Management Authority member Ahmad Kamal said. But what’s the use of technological know-how when basic leadership and management skills are not employed to benefit from such technology and from all the data available?

In Haiti, the World Bank and Ushahidi got on the ground immediately to monitor data associated with aftershocks and the recovery needs of survivors. OpenStreetMap played a crucial role as well. So is that what Pakistan needs? An external service specializing in the collection and coordination of data, rather than relying on its own internal government resources?