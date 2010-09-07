Record-Breaking Sailor Dame Ellen MacArthur Sails on Sustainability

Dame Ellen MacArthur started sailing at the age of four, bought her first boat when she was just 13, broke the world record in 2005 for the fastest solo circumnavigation of the globe, and has won numerous round-the-world trips and dozens of records and honors. Next up: saving the planet.

The sailing champion has decided to dedicate her life to campaigning for a renewed philosophy of sustainability and a practical application of what she calls a “circular alternative.”

Forget the tired way of conserving resources–switching lights off, recycling, etc–MacArthur wants to re-design how people think and act on both a macro systematic level, down to individual thought patterns and school education. Sailing taught MacArthur about the finality of resources–having to conserve every last drop of power, food, energy, and toothpaste–and she thus can relate to the very desperate need for a sustainability framework in a way most people cannot. MacArthur stops to tell Fast Company about her new campaign, why she launched it, and what’s innovative about it.

How did sailing turn into a global sustainability quest for you?

First of all I never thought I’d be doing anything other than sailing in my life! But through sailing I discovered something I certainly wasn’t looking for. When I raced around the world I took with me a minimum of resources. I needed the boat to be light to be fast and what I had was all I had. There was no stopping off to buy more toothpaste, or diesel for the generator and at sea I managed these resources down to the last drop despite the fact I was more exhausted than I would probably ever be in life. The reason being was because I was acutely aware that they were finite. When I stepped off the boat, though, I realized that our world too is finite, but the difference is that there is no finish line to pace yourself for!

How will you translate the “circular approach” into a vocabulary and campaign message that is more easily digestible to the masses?

We are focusing on the idea of a circular economy, and to help people understand this we have made videos which are present on our website to communicate this. We are also finding that we are using phrases such as “made to be made again” and George Lakoff’s line, “using things,” rather than “using things up.” It’s a very simple message at heart, but a huge shift in perception is needed, hence the Foundation’s focus on education.



