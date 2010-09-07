Are You Ready for a Radically Sustainable Bank?

In my last article, I analyzed the rising tide of

sustainability in banking.

It appeared that the majority of banks were just dipping

their toe in the sustainability pool, adding green features to existing

products, greening operations, and boosting their philanthropic efforts. While these innovations would enable the banks to evolve

incrementally, they did little to prepare them for the rapidly changing

priorities of consumers. In this article, I’m exploring the other end of the

spectrum: banks that are taking a far more radical approach to sustainability

innovation. What does the leading edge look like? Nimbler banks around the world are rethinking their roles

in society. They’re actively strengthening communities beyond

traditional philanthropy. They’re opening their books with greater

transparency. Internally, they’re enabling employees to redefine what banks

should offer customers. And some are providing a new definition of value to

shareholders, measuring success with a triple bottom line. Providing thought leadership are people like Ashoka

Fellow Bruce Cahan, who has created the GoodBank model (PDF file). GoodBank, currently

organizing in the San Francisco Bay Area, boasts a list of game-changing innovations

under the banner of the “High Transparency Bank.” A selection of these

innovations includes:

* Transparency in all services and governance, as opposed

to simply where regulation demands, * Financial and affinity group rewards for customers who

live their financial lives consciously, helping build a self-defined ethical

norm, * Better capital access and discounted fees for business

customers and NGO’s that improve supply chain metrics and share quantified

stories of triple bottom line operations and impacts, * Social financial literacy technologies that give

customers the experience of seeing, learning and discussing financial

responsibility as a driver for family, community and global impacts. For the layman, however, the true difference comes to light

with Cahan’s illustration of how GoodBank would facilitate sustainable consumer

choices: “Imagine a consumer looking for sustainable toothpaste

walks into her favorite supermarket … Scanning her regular toothpaste’s bar code

with her phone, the consumer does three things: shop, compare and buy. She

compares prices at neighborhood stores, and whether the toothpaste brand chosen

and the store itself are the most sustainable…In short order, she swipes the

phone at the checkout counter to make the purchase, like a credit card. The

phone also records and shares what she learned through applications for

personal financial management (e.g., Mint) and social networking (e.g.,

Facebook)” As Cahan’s thinking goes, most of the technological

applications in this scenario are on the horizon today. What’s missing is a

high-transparency bank that rewards the customer who shops according to her

sustainable values. In short, Cahan sees GoodBank as rewarding customers who

can make and keep their promise of living sustainably, supported by an entire

community of like-minded folks organized around the bank ‘hub’.

GoodBank’s focus is not limited to enabling good customer

behavior. Cahan also pushes transparency to a new level–an idea that leads

thinking of what banks can and should be in the Information Age Money GPS Currently, banking information flows largely in one

direction. Banks can tap a vast array of data on customers to target

sales pitches with pinpoint accuracy. Customers, on the other hand, have

virtually no idea how banks use their money. It’s this lack of information, as

Cahan writes, that disconnects meaning from money in the customer’s mind. A growing number of banks, however, are challenging the

opaque status quo. Wainwright Bank in Boston ($1 billion in assets) openly

declares its socially responsible lending strategy. In fact, it is one of the

few banks in the country with a department solely committed to socially

responsible community development lending. Currently, over 50% of the bank’s

commercial loan portfolio is committed to these types of loans. Far from being unprofitable, or simply another form of

charity, these development loans are not discounted. And, of the $700 million

in loans provided, there has never been a single default.

As Steve Young, SVP at Wainwright told me recently, “The

majority of Wainwright’s customers are aware their deposits help fund these

loans. The idea that by banking with Wainwright, they’d be supporting local

community development, makes them very loyal to our brand.” The transparent marriage of money and purpose has paid

off in more than profit and loyalty. Wainwright has won numerous awards

(including the U.S. Treasury’s ‘Bank Enterprise Award’) and has been profiled in

publications from TIME to CNBC. Fiscal validation of the bank’s policies is

perhaps best illustrated by the bank’s recent purchase by Eastern Bank–at

115% over book value. As part of Eastern’s purchase, senior Wainwright

management are remaining intact–leading one to believe Wainwright’s social innovation

will continue as well. In Europe, banks like Triodos and Co-operative also push

the transparency barrier. These “ethical banks” (their chosen self-descriptor)

have even formed the Global Alliance for Banking on Values. The Alliance is

” … an independent network of banks using finance to deliver sustainable

development for unserved people, communities and the environment.” The barrier to progress In my conversation with Bruce Cahan, he pointed out that

transparency can be sold to shareholders as more than a measure for creating

social good. It is an action and philosophy that makes the bank safer and

sounder. In essence, being able to see how a bank works enables more people to

ring the alarm if that bank isn’t working. Given the recent spate of bank implosions that wiped out

shareholder equity, it hardly seems a measure that shareholders would

disapprove of. The greatest barrier to this transparency seems to be

regulation. Some believe that the regulators’ safety rating methodology

actually (unintentionally) exacerbates conditions for recessions. This

forbidden transparency seems ironic, considering the regulation was created to

make banks work better.

Having positive change hampered by regulation isn’t a

problem unique to the banking industry. As Common Good founder and corporate

lawyer Philip Howard outlines in his TED speech, innovation in America has become hamstrung by the very law created to enable it. And as community

designer Andres Duany describes in the Smart Growth Manual, creating a more

sustainable living environment is, in many cases, still difficult because of

restrictive codes. Learnings From numerous conversations with progressive bankers, one

message came through clearly: consumers were asking for a closer connection

between their money and their values. This consumer demand has become stronger

following the banking meltdown. Another learning was that engaging consumers in the

workings of your bank is a recipe for loyalty. This learning is consistent with

other areas of corporate sustainability. The closer you can bring consumers to

your sustainability practices, the more they reward you. It seemed clear that smaller banks were leading the move

to transparency and sustainability. But although they were making progress,

they were hampered by technology and regulation. This is to be expected, as the

drive to sustainability is still a relatively new movement experiencing growing

pains. And finally, success depends on both following a North

Star vision, and enabling that vision to manifest itself in the day to day

behavior of staff, stakeholders and customers. So what can we conclude? As with so many areas of

sustainable innovation, we are just setting the stage. The white space is

immense, leaving great opportunity for determined banks willing to invest

today.

I would like to acknowledge the invaluable contributions

of Maria Umbach and Brad Peirce in the creation and writing of this article.