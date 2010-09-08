advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Work Smart 2: Staying Organized After Being on the Road

By Gina Trapani1 minute Read

Welcome to another edition of Work Smart with Gina
Trapani. This week, Daniel Beck, a technical writer for WebFaction in Philadelphia, PA, asks for
advice on how to get and stay organized after traveling. Syncing desktop computers with a laptop and other devices can be complicated, but it doesn’t have to be. Along with offering Daniel my tips, I called on David Allen, author of Getting Things Done–my favorite productivity book of all time–to offer his solutions as well.

Here is the Popplet mind map used in today’s episode:

To print this mind map, click here (PDF file).

Special thanks to David Allen,
and to Popplet for the mind map. You can download Popplet for the iPad.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life