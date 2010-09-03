A New Way to Really Connect Your Business — With Your Business Card

“Lennon’s Toilet Sells for US$14,740 at U.K. Auction”

According to the Reuters’ article, “A toilet that belonged to late Beatle John Lennon fetched $14,740 at auction on Saturday, around 10 times its estimate,” the sale organizers said.

It’s amazing what people do with thousands of dollars isn’t it? I’ve recently learned about a way that just $1 can make a profound difference in our world that Fast Company readers need to learn about. And interestingly enough, it starts with your business card.

I became aware of the initiative thanks to Paul Dunn, the Chairman of B1G1, a friend and a mentor with whom I worked in the U.S. and Australia. Paul “retired” to as he puts it, “Give businesses the power to change our lives.”

B1G1 has been attracting Members in 14 countries with the really simple idea of linking giving to everyday transactions–you buy (or sell) a coffee, a kid gets access to water; you sell your book, a tree gets planted; you buy a TV, a cataract-blind person gets the gift of sight.

And now, Paul and his team have extended that simple idea to business cards.