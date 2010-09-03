Cambodia’s Seamstresses Exemplify Global Trends Toward Investment in the Female Market

Cambodia has been attracting a fair amount of corporate and “social business” interest in local seamstresses. Socially motivated businesses like Eve Blossom’s Lulan Artisans and Elizabeth Kiester’s Wanderlust, both for-profit social enterprises that use the talents of marginalized seamstresses, have set up shop here. But now two larger and much more corporate players have entered the scene: MasterCard and the ultra chic Hotel de la Paix, which begs the question of why now and why the focus on women?

Answer: purchasing power.

Goldman Sachs published a report last year highlighting the growing global middle class and the increasingly leading role of women in making financial decisions. The findings are true especially in Asia, where such economies as Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines are expected to grow and increase its middle class populations considerably.

Cambodia is not too far behind and MasterCard is smart to jump in now. The credit card company has been doing research on the subject of female purchasing power in Asia and based on their findings have been rolling out female empowerment programs across the region.

Over the next few months, according to the press release, “MasterCard will donate USD50 towards the reconstruction of Hôtel de la Paix’s Sewing School, for every room bill paid with a MasterCard card.” The partnership is also a branding point for the hotel, as guests are taken to see community sites to get a glimpse of local Cambodian life. Essentially, MasterCard is making its name known to the very women who will shortly join the growing middle class with their own businesses and thus have more money to spend.

“I know that de la Paix has been actively involved in helping train women in sewing for quite some time, as well as being involved in social programs throughout Cambodia,” Elizabeth Kiester, who relocated to Cambodia in 2008 after a successful

career as Creative Director at LeSportsac and a Senior Editor at Jane

magazine tells Fast Company. She set up her socially conscious, summery, clothing line in Siam

Reap after moving there. She partners with marginalized female

seamstresses and just launched a collection for J. Crew.

“I think what they’re doing is amazing, and I welcome the efforts–I would love to utilize some of their seamstresses some day!”