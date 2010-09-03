Two Words That Attract Attention and Opportunity

Have you ever wondered why some innovators who are relatively low in the hierarchy are able to get results in big organizations while others flail? Have you ever wondered why some people always seem to be offered incredible opportunities while others get the scraps?

Moving a large organization, even when one wields little power as an entry-level employee or outside vendor, boils down to using two words: Thank You.

The Employee Appreciation Vacuum

Rank and file employees in corporations and government are some of the most underappreciated people on the planet–especially with today’s economy where furlough Friday’s and corporate layoffs are the norm. The attitude of many companies, (most likely driven by some Machiavellian human resource policy to reign in costs) is that people should not be “thanked” for doing their job.

Yet a wise mentor once explained to me, “The person who holds the pen has more power than you think.” Although senior executives make decisions to buy the pen, the “pen holding” employee controls what it writes.

Consider Radar from the hit 1970’s TV series M*A*S*H. He had no power on the organization chart, yet he wielded a tremendous amount of power when it came to securing premium supplies for the military base. There are Radars in every organization, executive assistants, first or second line employees, or odd ducks with no direct reports who are extremely effective at working across the organization and making things happen. Often, these employees have a network of contacts who help each other out. Those networks are usually connected by respect and gratitude.

Honor Employees for their Work