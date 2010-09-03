NY Jets’ Command Center Offers Real-Time Analytics for Sales, Stats Freaks

The New Meadowlands Stadium, home of the New York Giants and Jets, is one of the most expensive stadiums ever built. At a cost of $1.6 billion in private funds, it’s state of the art–and that means more than comfy seats and realistic looking pretzel cheese. Gearing up for its inaugural NFL season later this month, the stadium will feature a first-of-its-kind “Command Center,” which will help executives and merchandisers track customers in real-time. It’s also a stats junkie’s dream.

Built by digital design firm Roundarch, the new system enables managers to keep by-the-second tabs on operations through a touchscreen dashboard. In what looks more like video game RollerCoaster Tycoon than an analytics tool, the Command Center monitors ticket sales, concession and merchandising information, and parking, all in real-time.

What exactly is the system capable of? Let’s start with concessions and merchandise. While a game is underway, NY Jets’ owner Woody Johnson will see a four-panel layout that shows a variety of metrics, from gross spending to total transactions to average amount spent per transaction. The stadium is virtually divided up by each level, and Johnson can zoom in on individual stores and concession stands to see which jerseys are selling, or which beer isn’t.