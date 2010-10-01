Contributors

“I have too many comic books and action figures for a man my age and more unbuilt Japanese resin model kits than I care to admit,” says Kirk Manley. The New York — based illustrator and graphic designer first inked a Fast Company comic in March (see Steve Jobs as Iron Man ). In this issue, the die-hard Halo video-game addict turns his attention to Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, in a special graphic-novel feature. Ingels appreciated the format: He and his colleagues created a comic book titled Yes Is More to explain their process.

Thomas Loof

Danish-born, New York — based photographer Thomas Loof returned to his homeland for the portrait of architect Bjarke Ingels. “Bjarke is the front man of the Danish architectural league,” Loof says. “He is so talented and focused — he radiates confidence.” Loof’s work has appeared in House Beautiful, Travel & Leisure, Real Simple, and Town & Country.

Bruce Nussbaum

Sticky, complicated, even uncomfortable questions about design and imperialism? Bring it. Bruce Nussbaum has been mulling design’s role for decades. The former BusinessWeek editor is now a writer and Parsons the New School of Design professor. Of his latest blog series on humanitarian design, Nussbaum says, “I went to a dinner thrown by Ravi Naidoo, the founder of Design Indaba — the South African TED — and as I walked in, Ravi threw his arms around me, stared me closely in the face, and said, ‘That piece was so right on — how are your scars, Bruce?’ ” For excerpts from Nussbaum’s blog series, along with a selection of sometimes biting replies, turn to the Next section.

