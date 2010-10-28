A Walk Down Horror Lane

JAWS is still the No. 1 horror movie ever, with a worldwide gross of $470 MILLION.

37 Stephen King scary stories have been made into feature films.

Jamie Lee Curtis starred in SIX horror movies between 1978 and 1981, earning the nickname “THE SCREAM QUEEN.”

189 horror movies were released in 1972, the most prolific year in Hollywood for the genre.

THE FIRST horror film, the 1896 French short Le Manoir Du Diable, is 2 minutes long.

The first movie based on Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein was 16 MINUTES LONG.