Copper Sticker for Cell Phones Claims to Ward Off (Supposedly Harmful) Electromagnetic Fields

Nowadays, we could all use some good vibes. That’s what Q-Link Mini, from a firm called Clarus Transphase Scientific, is banking on. According to Q-Link’s Web site, this stick-on copper button for cell phones is for “improved defense” against electromagnetic fields. But are such fields even dangerous? Nobody knows (there’s no solid evidence). Will Q-Link save you if they are? Nobody knows (there’s no evidence at all). Is it worth $25? If you don’t know the answer to that, we can only send some good vibes your way.