advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Copper Sticker for Cell Phones Claims to Ward Off (Supposedly Harmful) Electromagnetic Fields

Copper Sticker for Cell Phones Claims to Ward Off (Supposedly Harmful) Electromagnetic Fields
By Stephanie Schomer1 minute Read

Nowadays, we could all use some good vibes. That’s what Q-Link Mini, from a firm called Clarus Transphase Scientific, is banking on. According to Q-Link’s Web site, this stick-on copper button for cell phones is for “improved defense” against electromagnetic fields. But are such fields even dangerous? Nobody knows (there’s no solid evidence). Will Q-Link save you if they are? Nobody knows (there’s no evidence at all). Is it worth $25? If you don’t know the answer to that, we can only send some good vibes your way.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life