The Season’s Best Headphones and Earbuds

The brand’s signature model (endorsed by Snoop Dogg) features a pair of mini subwoofers to amp up the bass. Your skull will not actually be crushed. We promise.

URBANEARS

Plattan headphones, $60

urbanears.com

A “zound plug” on the right ear cap lets friends plug into your headphones and hear what you’re hearing. Good-bye, awkward earbud sharing.



SONY

MDR-NC300D Noise Canceling Earbuds, $300

sonystyle.com

Ultra-clear and headache-free, these were the best earbuds we tested — and, based on quality, value, and the fact that you won’t look obnoxious walking down the street with them on, our favorite headphones overall. Sony’s digital technology senses your environment (plane, train, office) and adjusts the noise-canceling level.

FRENDS

The Classic, $60

wearefrends.com