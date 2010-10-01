The Season’s Best Headphones and Earbuds

SKULLCANDY
Skullcrushers, $80
skullcandy.com
The brand’s signature model (endorsed by Snoop Dogg) features a pair of mini subwoofers to amp up the bass. Your skull will not actually be crushed. We promise.
URBANEARS
Plattan headphones, $60
urbanears.com
A “zound plug” on the right ear cap lets friends plug into your headphones and hear what you’re hearing. Good-bye, awkward earbud sharing.
SONY
MDR-NC300D Noise Canceling Earbuds, $300
sonystyle.com
Ultra-clear and headache-free, these were the best earbuds we tested — and, based on quality, value, and the fact that you won’t look obnoxious walking down the street with them on, our favorite headphones overall. Sony’s digital technology senses your environment (plane, train, office) and adjusts the noise-canceling level.
FRENDS
The Classic, $60
wearefrends.com
The industrial-design-inspired Classic features an iPhone- and BlackBerry-compatible mic to let you answer calls. The ingenious fabric cord keeps you tangle free.
SENNHEISER
Noise Canceling MM450, $590
sennheiserusa.com
Probably the only thing that’s not perfect about these headphones? The high price. Otherwise, you can’t beat the wireless listening, Bluetooth compatibility, top-notch noise cancellation, impeccable sound quality, and collapsible design for extreme portability.