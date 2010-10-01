Facebook: The Social Network

Whether you’re a potential investor in Facebook’s rumored $60 billion IPO, one of the site’s 500 million members, or just a movie buff, filmmaker Aaron Sorkin’s biting biopic of Mark Zuckerberg will likely be a must-see. To prep you for the film, here’s a crib sheet of our latest Facebook coverage.

The Social Network made headlines for touting how Facebook’s strict “advertising guidelines” barred the film’s promotions on, well, the social network. But Facebook says it never received an ad to review. “We treat all advertisers the same—if they adhere, we would let them advertise,” Facebook’s Larry Yu told Fast Company . Don’t mistake that for an endorsement. Facebook officially says the film “doesn’t match reality.”

“Email—I can’t imagine life without it—is probably going away,” says Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, citing the stat that only 11% of teens email daily.

Disney, Apple, and HP, along with other major companies, download personal data from 100 million public Facebook profiles. Facebookers balk.

Cincinnati Bengal. Social-media maven. Reality-TV star. Future app maker? When we spoke with Chad Ochocinco, he was full of big plans—and longing for Farmville’s demise: “Let’s get rid of Farmville, damn it!”

Coke! Cannibalism! Breasts! Lies! The juiciest bits of Sorkin’s screenplay were leaked online in July. Our fave zinger, from Zuckerberg’s onscreen then-girlfriend: “You’re going to go through life thinking that girls don’t like you because you’re a tech geek. And I want you to know, from the bottom of my heart, that that won’t be true. It’ll be because you’re an asshole.”

India’s capital city begins using Facebook to nab reckless drivers. With just 5,000 traffic officers patrolling the city’s 6.5 million vehicles, New Delhi appealed to its citizens for help catching traffic violators through the social network.