Gates Foundation-Funded Breakthrough TB Test Delivers Results in Minutes, Not Days

Tuberculosis, or TB, has a new enemy in the form of a brand new diagnostic tool that reveals, within minutes, if someone is affected by the disease. Affecting large percentages of the developing world–including up to 50% of the population in some countries, such as Nepal–some say the new test will revolutionize health care.

TB test results used to involve days of testing under a microscope, but this test “requires only 15 minutes of manual labor, for taking the

mucus sample, mixing it with chemicals and putting it in an inkjet-like

cartridge that goes into a machine. The machine amplifies the DNA in

the sample and checks for bits of bacterial genes,” according to a press release.

“What is

revolutionary about this test is that it can diagnose TB the first time a

patient goes to the clinic. Most people who go to the doctor in

developing countries leave not knowing whether or not they have TB.

There’s no excuse for that anymore,” Dr. Peter Small of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which helped fund the development of the new test, tells Fast Company.

Over one thousand patients participated in the trials in Peru,

Azerbaijan, South Africa, and India and test results came back with 98%

accuracy.

“The most commonly used TB test misses half of all

cases, sending patients back into their communities where they can

spread the infection. This test catches almost all of them, with the

added benefit of knowing whether they have certain strains that are drug

resistant. It’s portable, automated and easy-to-use with little to no

training,” Dr. Small says.

The United States government commissioned the study with

several partners and is now seeking U.S. FDA approval, though the test is

already approved and on sale in Europe.