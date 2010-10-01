Stanford University’s Unique Economic Engine

Just after World War II, Stanford University was struggling financially. It was land-rich but cash-poor, so its leaders had an idea: How about we create a new income source by using some of the land for industry?

The Stanford Research Park, as it’s now known, was the first of its kind in America. Today, the 700-acre spread has 10 million square feet of commercial real estate that generates millions of dollars for the university each year. It’s home to iconic tech brands such as Hewlett-Packard, one of the first tenants, and the banks, consultants, restaurants, and law firms that serve them. According to Mark Kindred, a Palo Alto — based senior research analyst at the commercial real estate firm Jones Lang Lasalle, “It’s the epicenter of Silicon Valley.”

The park “has changed along with the rest of the valley,” he notes, with three of its newest major tenants — Facebook, Tesla, and Skype — reflecting technology’s evolution. “Startups cluster in downtown Palo Alto, but when they mature and the space needs to grow, the park is the big draw.” Join us for a tour.

1. 650 Page Mill Rd.

Home to Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, a giant in tech law that advised on Apple’s IPO as well as Google’s. In 2010, Wilson Sonsini did more VC and private-equity deals than any other U.S. law firm. Clients with offices in the park include Tesla, Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Silicon Valley Bank, and HP — which once had a factory on this site.

2. 1601 California Ave. & 1050 Page Mill Rd.

San Francisco firm Studio O+A designed the interiors of Facebook‘s HQ, at 1601 California, to be a physical embodiment of the social network, with open access to execs, lots of gathering spaces, and walls left unfinished to allow for constant redecoration. Facebook also occupies 1050 Page Mill, and a shuttle runs between the two buildings.

3. 955-975 Page Mill Rd.

This site was originally home to Eastman Kodak, the park’s second tenant. That building is long gone, replaced by the law firm Foley & Lardner and Nokia‘s newest research center, which focuses largely on experimental wireless projects.

4. 850 Hansen Way

Mercedes-Benz‘s North America R&D labs are housed in this squat, red-brick building.