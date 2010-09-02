Boxee Responds to Apple TV: “We’re Taking a Different Path”

Boxee Beta from boxee on Vimeo.

Apple‘s newly redesigned, strikingly simple and unnervingly cheap Apple TV is going to be trouble for a lot of other companies in the media center space. Some, like Roku, may have trouble competing at all anymore, and some analysts have put the upcoming Boxee Box in the same category. Boxee, unsurprisingly, disagrees.

Boxee is an open-source media center, currently available as a free software download on a score of other products (including Mac, Windows, Linux, Xbox, and, coincidentally, the last-gen Apple TV). It’s a connected media streamer, albeit with more of an emphasis on local content than the Apple TV, but it’s also emblematic of an older conception of this kind of product. It’s highly sophisticated and fairly simple to use, but the “more plus more equals more” attitude is something gleaned from predecessors like Windows Media Center and XBMC.

Apple’s entertainment roadmap is designed to be sleek, small, and simple. It accesses iTunes, and it streams Netflix. On the other hand, here’s what Boxee can do.

Boxee streams just about any kind of video you can imagine, from Netflix and Hulu to the individual sites of content providers like Comedy Central and ABC–basically, anywhere there’s legal video on the web, Boxee will find it, and present it in one nice interface. That’s all in addition to four hundred other “apps,” including Vimeo, MLB, and Pandora. Even better, Boxee can stream video in a startling array of formats (including pirate favorites like Xvid and MKV) from computers on the network. (In comparison, Apple TV is highly limited in the formats it can play back.)

Long in development, Boxee’s first hardware, the Boxee Box, is due out in November for $199–twice as expensive as the Apple TV. But it’s certainly more capable, with wide software and format support in addition to more powerful hardware (it can run 1080p video, compared to Apple TV’s 720p max) and expandability (the Boxee Box has two USB ports and one SD card slot for viewing photos–the Apple TV has, well, nothing). So it makes sense that Boxee feels comfortable saying the two products can coexist.