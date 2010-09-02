Are You an Assertive Leader or an Aggressive Bully?

One of my recent coaching clients, whom I’ll call Rodney, was senior director of sales for a medium-sized company. Rodney had a reputation of being a bully. He ordered people around, very rarely offered information about sudden changes in projects, and had harshly criticized one of his employees in front of other people.

Rodney had been working for the company for over ten years, and was a high performer, and had not been considered a bully until he got his last promotion.

When I spoke to Rodney about his behavior he said, “I just believe in being direct. I tell it like it is. Some people just can’t handle being told the truth. They’ll never improve if someone doesn’t keep them in line.” He then told me, “I’ve always been assertive.”

It took several coaching sessions before he allowed that maybe, just maybe, there

might be a better way of being a leader. I helped him see that a title, and power does not make someone a leader. You can be in a leadership role but not play that role very well.

Rodney got it right that leaders need to be assertive, but what he didn’t get right was

that he was being aggressive and not assertive.

Rodney had to learn to be an assertive leader as opposed to being an aggressive

bully. Aggressiveness may get you attention, but it doesn’t get your heard. If you want to be heard, and you want your employees to love to do their best work, you need to learn the difference between aggressive behavior and assertive behavior.

Decide for yourself whether you are an assertive leaders who makes people feel included, or an aggressive bully who shuts people down.