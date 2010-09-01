Apple TV Transformed, Given Market-Killing Price of $99

Apple TV received a major overhaul today, and has been turned into a serious contender in the Web TV market. It’s tiny, easy to use, and aimed directly at yours, and your Granny’s TV set-top. This may even be the first set-top box that is a serious worry for the cable TV industry.

The new Apple TV is tiny–palm sized, literally–and will cost just $99

when it goes on sale in four weeks. Jobs placed huge emphasis on ease of

use, running from its wireless connectivity to its trademark simple

Apple user interface, and no need to “sync” the device to anything, or store files on it since everything is streamed from the cloud.

For TV shows and movies, Apple’s done a deal with ABC and Fox, BBC America and the Disney Channel (other studios will follow along, overcoming their reluctance at all

this newness, Jobs joked) to bring streaming rented TV shows for $0.99.

Movies will be available for a rental of $4.99, and Jobs promised

day-and-date releases with DVD at that same price–the rental window lasts 30 days, but once you start watching the movie you can view it for a 48-hour period. As movies get “older”

that price will drop even lower. There’s also seamless integration with

Netflix, giving access to all of its archive of content–all of which

streams over the Web already.

Rumors of a dramatic transformation of Apple TV have been circulating for months, but very little detail leaked, and no one expected today’s seismic changes. The updated device was CEO Steve Jobs’ irresistible “one more thing” during today’s live event.