It’s Not About the Pizza and 7 Other Social Media Insights

“I’m just the guy who gets it,” offers the humble yet vivacious Ramon

DeLeon when explaining his unlikely rise from delivering pizzas around

Chicago’s lakeshore to delivering keynote addresses on social media

around the world. What seems to be intuition for DeLeon is in fact an

uncanny ability to be way ahead of the curve, to observe what’s going on

with his target and adapt accordingly. DeLeon gets it in a way that is

both inspiring and enlightening, offering eight essential insights for social media

success.

1. It’s Not About the Pizza Marketers long-trained to push out messaging, often look at social

media as a new channel to tell their story. A few minutes with DeLeon

and they will realize the folly of this approach. In fact, I spent 40

minutes on the phone with DeLeon talking through his social media

success stories before the quality of his pizza even came up. The truth

is that when it comes to social media, it is simply not about the

pizza. “My focus has always been on the consumer,” noted DeLeon. “Out

of ten tweets, maybe only one will mention our product.” 2. It’s About Connecting With the Customer Most companies pay lip service to customer service, hiding behind

phone trees and avoiding intimate interactions. DeLeon, on the other

hand, has been on a first name basis with his customers ever since his

days delivering pizza. Explained DeLeon, “My whole thing is the

connection with the customer–how can I help you?” Starting first with

Instant Messaging then Facebook in the mid-90’s, DeLeon established

tight bonds with the local college kids so much so that when they

graduated, those students brought Domino’s with them into their new

companies. 3. Make Deposits in the “Good Will Bank” Many CEO’s ask their marketing head’s to focus on “things that

deliver immediate ROI,” often at the expense of relationship building.

DeLeon likens marketing to dating, noting that he “always includes

customers in marketing pieces to give some love back after spending

[their] hard earned dollars and to create very strong bonds.” These

bonds were money in the bank when Domino’s faced it’s YouTube video

crisis in 2009. Noted DeLeon, “because of the relationships we had with

customers they had our back, so they still would order and support in

confidence.”

4. Fight Social Media Fire with Social Media Water When two young Domino’s employees in North Carolina posted a video of

them cooking a pizza with cheese they’d put up their nose, Domino’s

Corporate and the local franchise were both caught completely off guard.

Not so DeLeon. He immediately created his own video, noting how

horrific the other one was, and then follow up with anyone in Chicago

who commented online about the offending video. Local bloggers and

tweeters responded favorably to his outreach, acknowledging that DeLeon

had been “part of the social media scene forever” and would “never let

such a thing happen in his stores.” Remarkably, DeLeon’s store sales

actually rose during this period while nationally Domino’s took a hit

and the local NC franchise ultimately went out of business. 5. Learn to Apologize (Really Well) Admitting a mistake often comes hard to corporate America. DeLeon,

on the other hand, has turned apologizing into a PR-generating,

customer-satisfying art form. When a well-known local blogger had a

problem with a delivery and wrote about, DeLeon responded with an

amazingly heartfelt video apology they he posted on his YouTube and

Facebook pages. In the video he and his shamefaced manager invited the

blogger into the store to “make things right.” DeLeon’s apology video (http://www.viddler.com/explore/dpzramon/videos/19/)

has been watched over 125,000 times and is regularly showcased in

speeches by marketing gurus Seth Godin and Jeanne Bliss. 6. Don’t Get Bogged Down by Trying to Measure Everything Much to the chagrin of marketers, not every effort, online or

otherwise, can be tied to sales. DeLeon believes that “sometimes there

are too many metrics,” adding, “how much do you love your wife?” As an

example, DeLeon points to a poster program in his stores that invites

customers to take pictures of themselves in front of a Domino’s poster

and share them with friends. “I’m not telling them to tag these or

anything–just share them with your world,” noted DeLeon, who praises the

program as generating good will and giving his customers something to

do while they wait for their pizzas.

7. Make Each Program Your Own Geo-based social networks like Foursquare are just emerging as

powerful tools for local retailers. Not surprisingly, DeLeon was one of

the first retailers to try Foursquare in Chicago, but did not settle

for the norm of giving something free to the people who checked-in most

at each of his stores. Instead, DeLeon challenged his “mayors” to take

responsibility like a real mayor; “to do whatever [they] think [they]

gotta do to keep me in business!” By putting the onus on his best

customers to “represent” his stores and rewarding them by allowing them

to give free pizzas to whomever they chose, DeLeon tightened his

relationships and made the program his own. 8. Have Fun and Keep it Real Fun is not a word that is heard a lot of outside of start-ups. Ramon

DeLeon evaluates his own success with two questions, “am I having fun?”

and “are our sales and profitability up?” The fun part for DeLeon is a

constant, since he clearly loves connecting with people, whether he is

on stage, behind a counter, on Facebook/Twitter/Foursquare or in his

homemade video shout-outs. Regardless of the channel, DeLeon tries to

be the same person and advises all others to take this approach.

Concluded DeLeon, “there are real people behind these tweets and I just

want to have fun with them.” Final Note: While DeLeon could not offer actual sales figures, he

noted with pride that sales growth in his stores over the last 18-months

has significantly out-performed both the Chicago market and national

average for Domino’s stores.