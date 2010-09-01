What Are Signs That Your Boss Cares About You?

My post on the power of bosses who take a moment to offer a simple “thanks” to people got me thinking about the more general question of little signs that your boss cares for you. Certainly, as my recent HBR article shows, when a boss “has your back” that is sign that he or she cares about you. But when I made my top 10 list, I had the distinct feeling that I was leaving out a lot of important stuff. So I guess this is a form of open source PR. To get the conversation started, here are are 10 signs that your boss really really cares about you, based largely on Good Boss, Bad Boss:

1. REALLY listens to what you say, doesn’t just pretend.

2. Is careful to give you as much–or even more–credit than you deserve.

3. Sticks-up for you behind your back.

4. Takes care not to embarrass you.

5. Apologizes sincerely and completely when he or she does something that upsets or hurts you.

6. Goes out of his or her way to make it easier for you to mesh the challenges in your personal life with your job.