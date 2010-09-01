Sony Launches Qriocity, Cloud-based Music Service to Rival Apple, iTunes

Talk about poor timing. Just as Apple is gearing up for its much-anticipated, music industry-shaking announcement (Streaming? Social iTunes? iPod Nano Touch?), Sony decided to launch its rival to iTunes.

Announced today at Berlin’s IFA technology show, Sony unveiled its new digital media service on Qriocity (pronounced “curiosity” — who knew?), an on-demand video and music service. Available by the year’s end, Qriocity will include “Music Unlimited,” a cloud-based digital music service that will give users access to millions of songs stored and synced through the cloud. Price points have yet to be revealed, but it’s clear this service is aimed at both Apple and Netflix.

Similar to how Apple markets its family of products through iTunes (iPods, iPhones, iPads, iMacs), Qriocity will be available across a slew of Internet-connected Sony devices (PlayStation 3, Walkman players, Ericsson phones, Vaio computers). And while Sony spent most of the conference touting its video on-demand service, which was first introduced in January and is available on Bravia Internet devices, we’re more interested in its cloud-based music service.

Engadget reports the service will eventually be available to third-parties as well, though it’s unclear when or how this will work. Are other record labels such as Warner Music Group and Universal on-board? How much will the service cost? How does it affect the company’s relationship with iTunes? Is this why Apple is not expected to announce a cloud-based service of its own?

Of course, it’s not the first time Sony has attempted to enter the digital media market. In 2004, the company launched Connect, an online music store that lets users purchase “music online for download to a wide variety of Sony® portable electronic devices.” Sounds familiar, right? By 2007, however, Sony phased out Connect, and soon customers were greeted (and are still greeted) with the following message when visiting the store: