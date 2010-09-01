Selling Information, Not Diamonds

Blue Nile’s divergence from industry norms begins with its purpose. Most jewelers exist for the jewelry. Tiffany & Co., for example, describes itself as “the world’s premier jeweler and America’s house of design.”

While this positioning may seem innocuous, it exerts a powerful pull on how Tiffany’s people see their business and the thousands of daily decisions they make that compose the company’s real strategy.

They focus on making beautifully designed jewelry and gift items. They particularly focus on developing proprietary designs that become Tiffany’s signature items. To sell these designs, they place them in an environment that enhances the company’s “premier” positioning. Tiffany’s language, history, and mission direct its people toward taking a sales stance.

Indeed, Tiffany was even sold for six years (1978 to 1984) to Avon, a company whose historical advantages stem from its innovative sales practices.

By contrast, when I asked Blue Nile’s CEO Diane Irvine how she described her company’s purpose, she said, “Our focus is empowering the customer with information.”

Looking back through the company’s history and observing Blue Nile’s customers’ behavior, we see this company is engineered to educate, rather than push diamonds. The average customer looks at over 200 pages of information, spends more than three weeks on the Blue Nile site, and calls Blue Nile’s customer service line in Seattle to talk things through with a live person.

Further bolstering this information focus, Blue Nile’s customer service representatives do not receive a commission for their sales, so they have no motivation to push customers to make a quick decision.