How China Could Avert a Water Crisis Without Uprooting 330,000 People

China is the process of re-settling 330,0000 people near the soon-to-be expanded Danjiankou reservoir to already highly populated parts of Central China as part of its South-North Water Transfer Project.

The project has been in the works for 50 years and will cost an estimated $62 billion dollars. It involves transferring water from the South’s rivers to the North’s increasingly dry areas. And it has stalled under multiple layers of challenges, drawing fierce criticism from those who compare it to the (less expensive) Three Gorges Dam project, which displaced a record 1.2 million people in 13 cities, 140 towns, and 1,350 villages.

The project places heavy pressure on local ecosystems and fisheries.

Above all, it highlights China’s complex path ahead with regard to

managing its environment and its people. But it also highlights the

country’s innovation and how one player, the city of Tianjin, is to

become an example for the rest of the country.

“Resettlement within the reservoir area will increase population

density, fuel social tensions, and add pressure on ecosystems which are

already under stress,” according to a recent report

on the resettlements by International Rivers. It goes on to say that

the affected people should be consulted and involved more in the

planning process. Locals are disconcerted and unhappy, not only about

losing their homes, but also about how the environmental changes affect

their livelihoods.

The concern that’s led to some innovation is that the water being pumped to the north is contaminated from high pollution levels. Tianjin, a coastal port town, actually refused the water coming from the South. “As the water diversion project started, Tianjin came up with its own plan to deal with its water shortage problem: seawater desalination,” Probe International reports. “Indeed, the municipality has been developing desalination technologies since the year 2000, and this has been regarded as a more likely new source of water to meet the water supply needs of the municipality.”