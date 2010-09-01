Work Smart 2: How to Take Smart Meeting Notes

Welcome to the second season of Work Smart with Gina Trapani. This week, Suhasini Kotcherlakota, an instructional designer at the UNMC College of Nursing in Omaha, NE, asks for smart advice on taking thorough meeting notes. Gina offers her tips, and then calls on Brad Isaac of Persistence Unlimited to learn his techniques.

Here is the Popplet mind map used in today’s episode:

To print this mind map, click here (PDF file).

Special thanks to Michael Hyatt for sharing his note-taking system, and to Popplet for the mind map–or download Popplet for the iPad.