Behaving Better for the Good of All

In years past I would have rattled off a list of the “usual suspects” of familiar

names with folks like Anne Mulcahy, Alan Mulally, Shelly Lazarus, and Larry

Bossidy. Not this time! With respect to all of these fine leaders, who except

for Mulally, are retired, I continue to be impressed by every day leaders, the men and

women I have the privilege of knowing either as a coach, consultant, or

interested observer.

To me the level of “leadership literacy” has risen

dramatically. That means managers really know how to lead. I think this comes

from a few factors. One, the teaching of leadership by virtue of corporate and

executive education has never been more prevalent. Two, managers have received

coaching and mentoring from more senior leaders who have set a fine example.

Three, critical mass is taking hold, that is, good leaders beget good followers

who in turn become good leaders. It is a virtuous circle of leadership

development.

Toward that end, here some examples of “leadership literacy,”

along with sound management practices, I’ve observed.

A senior vice president whose span of control increased exponentially

from thirty to over 300 globally made time to travel to distant locations to

introduce himself and to find ways so that local managers would have more

autonomy including localized decision-making.

A senior director whose responsibility is business

development is transforming the culture of his traditionally minded

organization by hiring bright, capable people whose backgrounds and education

is different from their predecessors.

A senior director split his job into three so that he could

promote three people and increase their areas of responsibility as well as

their compensation.

A senior leader in health care reinforced the values of

trust and integrity by enabling his direct reports to assume greater levels of

responsibility so they will become more accomplished problem-solvers, managers,

and of course leaders of others.

An up and coming manager who was getting hammered in "turf

wars” between departments reversed tactics. He became more accommodating by

sharing information and providing insights that would help his former

adversaries do their jobs more efficiently and effectively.

But just because these folks are showing us the way does not

mean everyone is. After all the great recession was worsened by failures of

leadership in the corporate sectors as we saw greed trump fiscal

responsibility.

What’s more, when a CEO recently asked me how much leadership

teaching I could do with senior leaders who were already experienced, I told

him that knowing about leadership is not the same as performing as a leader.

Many senior leaders whom I coach are adept leaders but they are savvy to know

their limitations and want to improve. They are seeking to gain further

insights into how they can become better communicators, delegators, enablers,

supervisors, and ultimately leaders.

That said, I continue to be amazed at the fine example that

so many leaders with whom I interact. Again and again I have been impressed

with men and women who put their teams first at the expense of themselves.

These folks hold themselves accountable, and show the rest us the way by being

trustworthy and accountable for their actions. None are saints, but I would

consider each of them a role model from which the rest of us can learn.