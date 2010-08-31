Peer-to-Peer Car Sharing Start-Up WhipCar Is Zooming Down ZipCar’s Lane

Car-share clubs are nothing new, but WhipCar isn’t a car club. Rather, it’s a peer-to-peer carhire scheme that launched in the U.K. four months ago and now has over 600 vehicles at its disposal. Relationships are formed between lender and lessee to the point where bottles of champagne are given as thank-yous.

It’s a canny idea that, as Vinay Gupta explained to me, came about when he and co-founder Tom Wright were “captivated by excess capacity.” They looked at the idea of car sharing and worked out how to take it one step further. “We’d go onto the streets, a little cobbled street in London,” Gupta says, “and realize there were probably ten too many cars there, and we [worked out how to] address the problem.”

The hurdles–or handbrakes, as Gupta calls them–were many, with the thorny problem of insurance being the key hurdle to overcome. “If you’re going to hand over your car to someone regardless of the prospect of making money out of that asset, accidents happen, and you need to be covered.” Nine months’ work with Lloyd’s of London, the legendary insurance company, created the first insurance policy in the world that dynamically protects owner and driver when the booking is placed.

The firm’s website is obviously key to their success, as the entire service is Internet-based (with a little help from SMS messages if needed). “We designed the site in such a way that we accept payments so people don’t need to worry about that hassle when they collect the cars. We’ve created a booking platform so that owners can adjust their availability as they see fit, we’ve created a clever algorithm called Rental Price Guidance that tells you when you enter your registration plate and your postcode who much your car can earn in your neighborhood, based on the kind of car it is, how old it is, and supply and demand in the neighborhood. At that point you can take our guidance price and adjust it as you see fit.”