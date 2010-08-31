“Ask a Curator” Makes Museum Twitter Feeds Fun Again

When you think of museum curators, does the image of an isolated librarian come

to mind? Someone peering into their book or painting–someone who

doesn’t have time to immerse themselves in the minute details of life

that social media makes available? Well it turns out that museum

curators are, in essence, re-branding themselves–with the help of Jim Richardson, Managing Director at the Sumo design company, who’s organized a global event, Ask a Curator, to allow the general public, students, and anyone who’s interested to simply ask a question to hundreds of museum curators on Twitter tomorrow.

How do you prevent paintings from changing colors? What’s the biggest

theft you’ve ever witnessed (or didn’t witness)?” All such questions will receive answers via Twitter. It’s a bit like Aardvark, but just for the museum and arts world. The funky event will take place under the hashtag, #askacurator.

“The inspiration is really a frustration I guess; in the museum world you have a movement towards more open and engaging museums which is often referred to as Museum 2.0 — the idea that a museum can evolve and get better by interacting and involving the public,” says Richardson, whose design firm works mostly in the arts and creative sciences.

“In too many institutions social media is seen only as a marketing tool, and people like curators don’t seem to be given the chance or want to use this kind of digital tool to engage with the public. With Ask a Curator we are, on mass, taking Twitter out of the marketing department and putting it in the hands of curators, and at the same time giving the public the chance to hear about interesting subjects from these passionate individuals,” he continues.

Richardson also ran an event called Follow a Museum back in February which, he says, “trended on Twitter as the number one subject around the world, so I am hopeful that we’ll achieve the same again and have a really high level of participation.”