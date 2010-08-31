iFive: BlackBerry’s Indian Reprieve, iTunes Rumors, Climate Change Critic’s Volte Face, Wikileaks Leaks, Eco-friendly Booze

1. BlackBerry addicts have been given a 60-day reprieve by the Indian government. Today was to be the deadline for Research In Motion to hand over access to its users’ data or have its devices turned into dumbphones. But the Canadian firm has been given two-months breathing space while the authorities go though the smartphone maker’s proposals to comply with security features that would allow monitoring of encrypted emails and instant messages.

2. Engadget has a tasty little morsel about tomorrow’s Apple event–although it’s not about the event per se, it is–surprise, surprise–speculation about what the presentation is actually about. According to an Apple survey (insert Family Fortunes wa-waaah noise here), iTunes users might be getting *shhhhh* vi-de-o streaming sooner than we think. Other stuff from Cupertino is that the sample length of songs may double. Good for people who like house music, not so great for Lawnmower Deth fans.

3. Bjorn Lomborg, possibly the best-known climate-change sceptic in the world, says that $100 billion a year is needed to tackle global warming. The proposal is in the Dane’s new book, Smart Solutions to Climate Change, which even has a foreword by Dr Rajenda Pachauri, once the object of Lomborg’s ire, who bandies phrases such as “reservoir of information,” “vital questions,” and “viable options.” I feel a tear coming on.

4. Wikileakileaks.org is here, a clearinghouse for information about the how the famed website operates. brought to you by Gawker, which says “the organization itself is about as open as North Korea,” and so is using the same techniques that made Julian Assange famous in a bid to uncover details about where he gets his funding. Here’s where to start looking: some of wikileaks’ servers have been moved into a nuclear bunker in downtown Stockholm.

5. And finally, if you have to ask this question, then I think there is no hope for you.