Learning from Our Fascination with Real and Fake

As people find out what I write about , there’s one question that still persists: do wrestling fans think pro wrestling is real when it’s so obviously fake? (Since I fully expect that examples and references from the pro wrestling world will pop up here more often than not, I wanted to “nip it in the bud” and look at the “fakeness” of pro wrestling in a little more detail because I think there are some lessons to be learned for all of us.

The logic of pro wrestling was traditionally that fans were “marks,” dupes who could be tricked into paying their money to see a show that they thought was real. Today, much of the public still looks at this rather odd phenomenon of scantily clad men pretending to hurt one another through this lens, that the majority in attendance might believe the violence to be “on the level.” However, I think there’s a much deeper cultural fascination at play: the pleasure of embracing fantasy as reality, even when we know what we’re doing. It’s what we do when we try to scream out advice to a soap opera character, when children engage in play, or when we pretend that audiences think like marketers want them to (okay, so that last one is the only one in which I suspect the participants aren’t aware that they are in fantasy-play, but I digress.)

When I was teaching a course on the history and current state of professional wrestling a couple of years ago at MIT, we had a troupe of local performers come join the class for the evening. He shared a story which, I believe, gets at the heart of one major draw of pro wrestling. According to this gentleman, he was out for dinner when his server recognized him as the evil manager from the local wrestling organization. Excited, the server told him how he enjoyed the wrestling shows and loved watching him perform. Rather than embrace this fan enthusiasm, though, our speaker said he brushed the server off and–when it came time to pay–he stiffed his fan on a tip.

Not the typical advice one would give a brand or performer when they meet an enthusiast, is it? But our speaker explained his logic: “I wanted that server to go away and tell his friends at the next wrestling show he attends or the next time wrestling comes up in conversation, “I met him at the restaurant the other night, and he’s an even bigger jerk than the character he plays.” Here, he knew the fan attended wrestling shows knowing they were for entertainment, but he wanted to give him an anecdote to help push him back into the fantasy of the wrestling world.

Such is the logic of an industry where the slope has always been particularly slippery between what’s “real” and what’s “fake.” Our society’s focus on what’s “real” and what’s “fake” helps explain the vast popularity of magic shows, of visual effects, of Unsolved Mysteries, of tabloid magazines, and so on. Hoaxes have often been at the center of our popular fantasies. From Mark Twain’s grifters from The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn to the narrators of classic stories like Little Big Man and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest to Heath Ledger’s haunting version of The Joker, we are fascinated by characters who defy explanation and, in reality, by being duped (a situation we often sometimes willingly put ourselves in).

Take the moon hoax, for instance. In 1835, The New York Sun published a series of articles about the breakthroughs of scientific study which discovered life on the moon: including bison and what the newspaper termed “man-bats.” The newspaper never openly admitted the story was a hoax, although of course people were amusedly debating the nature of the story throughout their readership. Or the story that Neil Harris recounted in Humbug of circus impresario P.T. Barnum. Barnum once said that his ticket-seller said of him: “First he humbugs them, and then they pay to hear him tell how he did it. I believe if he should swindle a man out of twenty dollars, the man would give him a quarter to hear him tell about it.” And we can certainly understand the draw of a figure like Andy Kaufman from this angle.

Of course, Kaufman would be the first to cite professional wrestling among his greatest influences, and part of his fame was from his intersection with this spandex-clad world. But, I think there’s much we can all take away from the way pro wrestling in particular blurs fantasy and reality. A couple of weeks ago, In Media Res (a part of the fantastic MediaCommons initiative) had a themed pro wrestling week that got to the heart of this powerful and longstanding cultural pattern in the U.S. and elsewhere. In Media Res is a project that invites a new scholar to post video content and a short analysis of it each day, simultaneously making a statement about the fair use of media content for academic purposes and opening up scholarly discussion to a larger audience, a concern I wrote about earlier this month.