Learn to Make the Pizza and Other Insights for Future Leaders

For want of a belt, Ramon DeLeon almost didn’t get the part-time job delivering pizzas that launched his remarkable career at Domino’s. Fortunately for us, he overcame this hurdle just as he has so many before and since, becoming a highly successful businessman, not to mention the most effective practitioner of social media I’ve yet to meet.

How he got from delivering pizzas to delivering keynotes is a fascinating tale of chutzpah and perseverance, of street smarts and tech savvy, providing a road map for any kid from any neighborhood, anyone willing that is to start small and think big.

Borrow a Belt (i.e. Do Whatever Else It Takes to Get Started)

Looking for a part-time job while still in school, DeLeon put in a

cold call to a local Domino’s store. Having already delivered

newspapers in the same Chicago neighborhood, DeLeon made his case well

enough over the phone that they told him to show up for work the next

day at 5pm. Arriving a half-hour early only to learn he’d lose the job

if he didn’t find a belt to wear, DeLeon dashed to his sister’s to

borrow a frilly ribbon number two-sizes too small, thus avoiding getting

fired before he had even started.

Listening to DeLeon now, it is easy to downplay the significance of

this little interlude. But if you’re a kid just getting out of school,

you might want to take note. DeLeon was able to get his foothold in the

industry that has made him highly successful by building up a portfolio

of relevant experience, in this case delivering papers. When he got the

opportunity to get in the next door, he didn’t let it slip by and

instead scrambled to find a belt, however ridiculous it might have made

him look that first day. He did whatever it took to get started.

Find the Joy in Pleasing Customers

DeLeon credits much of his success to his parents, whom he described

as his “biggest role models.” When DeLeon was in elementary school, his

“blue-collar parents used to buy clothing wholesale and sell it at work

or to friends.” He took note of the relationships they built with

their friends and customers and tried to do the same when he started

delivering pizzas. He paid attention to the smallest details, even how

to park unobtrusively in driveways and how to ring doorbells to the

customer’s liking.