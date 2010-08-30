Records Made From Your Ashen Remains Proves Vinyl’s Dead

Anyone who’s got to that stage in life where they contemplate death more than life (it’s a midlife thing, I’m told) and who worries about their legacy to the world might be interested in record label boss Jason Leach’s idea, And Vinyly. It’s a neat little service for the music fan–scratch that, let’s say vinyl junkie–worried that, when the Grim Reaper taps on his rehearsal room of life (you’re hoping you won’t hear the scratch of his scythe on the door, being as you will be, in the midst of a gnarly guitar solo) you’ll have a plan in place to keep you in posterity for ever.

For just over $3,000, your earthly remains (or your pet’s) can be immortalized, once cremated, that is, into a limited edition of 30 vinyl records, thanks to an arrangement with an understanding pressing plant. Customers have 24 minutes-worth of playing time on the disc to fill in whichever way they so choose, although the firm won’t take

responsibility for copyright mishaps.

The price goes up once you factor in exclusive artwork (where artist James Hague adds your ash to the paint), specially-commissioned music by some of the musicians on former techno musician Leach’s existing labels, or the chance to be bought by some unassuming music fan in a record store in a far-flung part of the globe. Filed under death metal, perhaps.

Leach claims that inspiration struck while contemplating his own mortality–and after his mother started working at a funeral home. He also says that the service is a lot more practical than dispensing with the ashes in a more commonplace way, as a record won’t blow back in your face if you scatter it off a mountain.