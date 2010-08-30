iFIve: Cisco, Google and Intel Go Shopping, IPCC in Spotlight, the State of the Gulf, Airline Innovation, Apple DNA Found

1. There’s been a fair amount of acquisition fever this weekend. As well as Intel’s $1.4 billion snatch of German chipmaker Infineon’s wireless unit–its second billion-buck deal following the takeover of McAfee Inc. two weeks ago–Google has gone ever deeper into the world of social media with its swallowing of Angstro, a hyper-intelligent search engine that works over social networks. And there’s speculation that Cisco is after Skype.

2. Keep your eyes out for the findings into an enquiry of the U.N.’s climate science panel in New York today. It’s hoped that the results will put the climate change naysayers back in their box following a series of errors by the IPCC, led by Dr Rajendra Pachauri. FT.com’s analysis of the climate change situation as it stands is well worth a butcher’s.

3. It’s the five year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, and so POTUS has been visisting the Big Easy. As well as listing his administration’s achievements in New Orleans, President Obama reiterated his pledge to finish the post-Deepwater Gulf Clean-up. However, with rigs such as the ultra-deep Perdido sucking up the black stuff from beneath the Gulf of Mexico, how can he be sure it won’t happen again?

4. With most innovation in the world of air travel guaranteed to make one’s life momentarily harder than easier (pay-to-go toilets, “security” measures, and the like) the travel research site Skyscanner has a neat new idea: provide separate seats for people travelling with kids and ones without. Sixty per cent of people polled agreed with the idea, the only downer being that you’d have to pay for the privilege of peace.

5.Following on from last week’s breakthrough of the DNA of wheat, it’s now the turn of the humble apple. Researchers in Italy have cracked the code of the Golden Delicious, which originated in Virginia over 100 years ago, and this will, they claim, bring “new things to the apple market.” Square ones! Apple burgers! Apple computers! Oh…