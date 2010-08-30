Too Few Women in Tech? Stop Playing the Blame Game

We have a rampant problem in the tech world. It’s called the blame game. Here’s how it works. You ask the question, “Why aren’t there enough women in tech or launching startups?” From some you get answers like, “Because it’s an exclusive white boys club.” But others say, “Not true! It’s because women don’t promote their expertise enough and they are more risk averse.” How can we truly address the lack of women in tech and startups and develop realistic solutions if we continue to play this silly blame game?

Yesterday, Michael Arrington

of TechCrunch wrote a blog post saying, “It doesn’t matter how old you are,

what sex you are, what politics you support or what color you are. If your idea

rocks and you can execute, you can change the world and/or get really, stinking

rich.”

That’s a nice idea and if it

were true then the amount of wealthy entrepreneurs would better match our population’s racial and gender demographics. The fact remains

that in 2009 angel investors dished out $17.6 billion to fund startups. Wonder

how many funded startups were women-run? 9.4%, according to the 2009 angel

investor report from Center for Venture Research at University of New Hampshire. And

only 6% of investor money funded startups run by people of color.

Yet Arrington says it’s

because women just don’t want it enough and that he is sick and tired of being

blamed for it. He also says TechCrunch has “beg[ged] women to come and speak” and

participate in their events and reached out to communities but many women still

decline.

Since launching the Women

Who Tech TeleSummit three years ago (which is coming up on September

15th featuring an all-star lineup of over 30 women in tech and

Rashmi Sinha of SlideShare, Kaliya Hamlin of Shes Geeky, Shireen Mitchell of Digital Sistas and who recently wrote about her experiences after being recognized by AlwaysOn, Mary Hodder who is working on her second startup,

Irene Au of Google, Amy Jo Kim of ShuffleBrain, Heather Harde of Tech Crunch, and Lynne d. Johnson, formerly of Fast Company and now with the Advertising Research Foundation)

I have heard the uproar from both sides and have written about it extensively. Want to know my secret for organizing thought-provoking,

women-led panels discussing topics such as launching your own startup or women

and open source and identity?

I’m actively

involved in several communities and not just when I have open call for entries.

I have expanded my network and spend time listening as well as engaging and building relationships with diverse people.

my network and spend time listening as well as engaging and building relationships with diverse

people.

I believe we squash innovation when we don't have diverse tech teams and I practice what I preach.

innovation when we don’t have diverse tech teams and I practice what I preach.

I'm a fighter. I advocate for what I believe in and don't easily give up when I don't succeed or meet a goal.

advocate for what I believe in and don’t easily give up when I don’t succeed or

meet a goal.

And that is exactly what

people like Arrington and others who are in a position of power need to do too.

The tech world has some of the most creative, tenacious and resourceful people

who have profited from these very qualities. Giving up is not part of their

nature when they really care about achieving a goal that is important to them.

Instead of the playing the blame game, lets develop an action plan together to

get more women launching startups and involved in tech.

Here’s a Start:

