Creating the Sustainable Bank

Banks are, at first glance, unlikely places to look for sustainability-focused innovation.

After all, they don’t have smokestacks, chop down trees, pull coal out of the ground or manufacture things that choke landfills.

So why are some banks positioning themselves as sustainability champions, authoring sustainability reports, and creating products with a green slant? Are they just keeping with the times? Are they discovering new areas of opportunity? Are their efforts paying off financially? These seemed like important questions to explore, especially for financial and innovation specialists.

Where banks stand today

Most banks engaging in sustainability today find themselves in one of two camps:

Applying the sustainability lens to the bank’s mission and business. This includes everything from setting ethical standards for investing, to designing products with sustainability features at their core. Green operations and philanthropy are givens in this category.

Tweaking existing business and operations to incorporate sustainability and social responsibility. This might include recycling and energy efficiency measures on the environmental side, and enhanced HR practices and community involvement on the social side. It might also include building green features into existing products.

There are notable strides being made in the first category by groups such as the Global Alliance for Banking on Values, a network of banks using finance to deliver sustainable progress. But the incredible innovation in this space involves change that goes to the core of the bank. As such, it’s a daunting task for big banks with deeply ingrained practices and successful status quo products. That’s why it largely remains the domain of small, nimble, community service-oriented financial institutions and credit unions.

The vast majority of banks in North America fall into the latter category. They’re wasting less, running more efficiently, and creating sustainability programs for employees.

These are admirable measures. But are they innovation, and will they pay beyond initial cost-savings?