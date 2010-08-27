Think of Grete Schütte-Lihotzky as the mother of today’s hypermodern
prefab kitchen styles. In the mid-1920s, Germany was struggling to meet
affordable housing needs, and kitchens in general were dank, crowded
hubs of family activity. The Austrian architect used a stopwatch to
time everyday culinary activities and created an über efficient (and
lower-cost) layout complete with integrated storage. Ten thousand
models of the Frankfurt Kitchen were installed between 1926 and 1930.
This avant-garde reimagining of the kitchen as lab anchors this exhibit
at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. “The kitchen allows you to
look at modernist design from the inside out,” says curator Juliet
Kinchin. We’ll toast to that. — EMILY ZILBER
Wed, September 15
Visit
Counter Space: Design and the Modern Kitchen
