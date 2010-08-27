Taxpayer March on Washington

“Nothing can be said to be certain, except death and paying taxes,” Ben

Franklin once said. The Tea Party would dissent — why are taxes a

must? Last year, tens of thousands of members, along with folks from

FreedomWorks and the Institute for Liberty, heeded conservative pundit

Glenn Beck’s call to action and took to the streets of Washington,

D.C., in what organizers called the largest gathering of American

fiscal conservatives to date. This year’s crowd is expected to be just

as big — and its message no more cohesive, ranging from anti-tax

cheers to signs picketing health-care reform and the Obama

administration. Pressed for insight, attendee Jennifer Bernstone

explains, “We went to D.C. because it was the right thing to do.” Um,

thanks. — SUZY EVANS