KaraokeFest

Although more than 100,000 amateur singers will gather in Pomona,

California, to celebrate karaoke with classics such as MC Hammer’s “U

Can’t Touch This” and Sonny and Cher’s “I Got You Babe,” the industry

itself is singing the blues. Annual U.S. sales of karaoke music and

machines have fallen a whopping 80% off their early-aughts peak to just

$40 million. The culprit: piracy. “It’s gotten a lot worse because of

the rise of the Internet,” laments Rick Priddis, president of

Utah-based karaoke company Priddis Music. “But we’re all just

continuing on and hoping for the best.” As a drunken Journey fan might

advise in a bar: “Don’t stop belieeeeevin’.” — DM