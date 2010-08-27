50th Anniversary of OPEC

On September 20, BP hits the five-month mark since its Deepwater

Horizon spill began ravaging the Gulf of Mexico. But five months of

oily controversy is nothing on five decades. Today, oil behemoth OPEC

blows out the candles on 50 years of rows, rumors, and rants over its

dominance of the global petroleum market. The cartel, started by five

countries at the 1960 Baghdad Conference and now 12 members strong,

controls roughly 40% of world oil exports — and will celebrate its

birthday by greasing a new generation of consumers. Among its

anniversary efforts is the publication of an illustrated children’s

book on the history of oil: We’re guessing BP-drenched dolphins

didn’t make the cut. — LC