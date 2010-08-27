Created to encourage spending in a sinking economy, last year’s

inaugural Fashion’s Night Out delivered a star-studded night to

shoppers — the Olsen twins even served drinks at Barneys New York. Its

success — a 3.4% increase in that day’s retail traffic nationwide and

nearly 50% in Manhattan — made its return a no-brainer. But, of

course, each year has to be more fierce and fabulous than the last. To

that end, 16 countries have signed on to host a 2010 Fashion’s Night

Out, creating a 10-day worldwide event. “If you’re a globe-trotter, you

could potentially hit every country,” says Susan Portnoy, the event’s

spokesperson. “It’s possible.” And you thought the fashion industry was

excessive. — SS