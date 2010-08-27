advertisement
Not-Back-to-School Days

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

“School is no place for kids,” says Helen Hegener, publisher of Home Education Magazine
and proud mother of five home schooled children. “Strap young growing
minds in a seat for eight hours a day? I don’t think so.” Roll your
eyes, maybe, but homeschooling is on the rise: Since 2000, the number
of homeschooled students in the U.S. has doubled to 1.82 million, or 3%
of all children, some of whom will travel to Disneyland for this fourth
annual home-education conference. The best way to combat skeptics?
Outsmart them, says Hegener. “When my daughter was 14, school kids
tested her on the multiplication tables. They hit 12 x 12 and had to
stop, because their little song ended. But my daughter was able to keep
going.” — SS

Wed, September 08

