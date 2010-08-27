advertisement
Selling the Fountain of Youth

By Fast Company

Wrinkles, fat, and low libido start to sound pretty good after reading
this unnerving exposé of America’s $88 billion anti-aging industry by
journalist Arlene Weintraub. Her elixir of deep research and smooth
storytelling delivers a sometimes-gag-inducing dose of reality about
the seedy pseudoscience of growth hormones harvested from cadavers,
injection spas in Mexico, and bogus anti-aging cocktails (urine,
anyone?), as well as the physician entrepreneurs and whack Internet
pharmacies now burgeoning to make a buck. Our advice: Take her
medicine, not theirs. — LC

