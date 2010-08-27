Photoshop World 2010

Much like Google and Xerox, photoshop has become a synonym for

the product’s function — just don’t use the word that way at this

Adobe gathering. “Photoshop refers to the product; we don’t use it as a

verb!” says Kevin Connor, VP of product management. Adobe execs fear

the trademarked name will become generic lingo (hello, ping-pong).

“Some companies aggressively resist generification,” says Graeme

Diamond, new-words editor at the Oxford English Dictionary, which

includes the verb photoshop. “We don’t much care since we reflect language as it’s actually used.” — AC