Much like Google and Xerox, photoshop has become a synonym for
the product’s function — just don’t use the word that way at this
Adobe gathering. “Photoshop refers to the product; we don’t use it as a
verb!” says Kevin Connor, VP of product management. Adobe execs fear
the trademarked name will become generic lingo (hello, ping-pong).
“Some companies aggressively resist generification,” says Graeme
Diamond, new-words editor at the Oxford English Dictionary, which
includes the verb photoshop. “We don’t much care since we reflect language as it’s actually used.” — AC
Wed, September 01
Photoshop World 2010
