Write for Fast Company, or Be Our Photo Intern

Fast Company is looking for tech-savvy reporters to write daily news stories for the Web. This is a fast-paced virtual newsroom that requires experience pitching stories, responding to tips, tracking leaks, and breaking news for an outlet that has doubled its readership over past year. You’ll need a voracious media appetite, an eye for the most talked-about stories of the moment, and the ability to file multiple stories per day. Basic knowledge of online content management tools and graphics programs is essential–don’t apply if you’ve never worked with a CMS or image editing software, or are afraid of change and the unpredictability of the 24-hour news cycle.

Fast Company is about innovators and creatives who are reshaping business as a force for good, and the editorial mix includes everything from international politics to management advice, entertainment and culture. This is not a wire service that covers every earnings announcement–your ability to parse a term sheet is as important as being able to find the insurgent inside an otherwise boring corporation who deserves recognition.

You won’t be chained to your desk all the time. Along with writing daily news, you’ll work with editors to develop feature stories, special edit packages, and cover events that require field reporting (photography and video skills are a big help here). The ideal candidate will be based in San Francisco, but don’t let geography stop you from applying.

This will start as a freelance position, with the possibility of becoming a staff job with benefits in the months ahead. The pay is competitive with similar online and print reporting positions.

Here’s how to apply: Send three story ideas, along with links to writings samples and a resume to noah (at) fastcompany.com by September 10, with Reporter Job in the subject line.

The Web team is also in search of a photo intern. This is a support role, working with the editors and news team to find, crop and upload images to the site. The ideal candidate has experience working with illustrators, editing infographics, and can whip up a photo-mosaic in minutes. You should be as comfortable searching for Creative Commons licensed images as you are navigating Getty and other wire service photo portals. Photoshop and Illustrator expertise is required, and must be demonstrated. The internship is paid, offers a wide range of responsibility and is a way to quickly gain experience for a career as a photo editor. To apply, send your resume to kevin (at) fastcompany.com with the subject line Photo Intern by September 7.