Are Facebook and YouTube Fomenting Violence in Kashmir?

While Facebook may be peddling its vanilla morals to the rest of the world with its ban on aureolae and pot leaves, more subversive stuff may be slipping through the net. An AP report highlights the rise of the use of social networks such as Facebook and YouTube as tools for the cause by Kashmiri resistance fighters.

Delhi-based writer Shuddhabrata Sengupta

sees this move as inevitable. “The struggles on the streets and in the

corners of cyberspace have a mutually complementary nature,” he told Associated Press. And the rebels see it the same way, too. “I am an anonymous soldier of Kashmir’s resistance movement, using Facebook and YouTube to fight India,” says a 23-year-old called Ahmed, who regularly confronts Indian police, armed with just a scarf and a cameraphone.

As well as fighting Indian security forces, Ahmed and his cohorts, who call themselves “sangbazan,” make video montages of footage they film–they can get to the places that journalists can’t or won’t–and put them up on YouTube, accompanied by emotive music (including, oddly enough, something by Irish MOR crooner Chris de Burgh). Law professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain, of the University of Kashmir, says that the sangbazan are “shaping the political discourse and raising the bar for pro-independence political groups in Kashmir and authorities in New Delhi.”

With around 40,000 Kashmiri inhabitants on Facebook, there’s an audience for this. One page, for Bekaar Jamaath (The Idle Group) had 12,000 followers before it was taken down following its hacking. The page was later put up again. And all of this has got the security forces on the hop. Footage of troops throwing stones and destroying homes goes up, and they are forced to put out defensive statements and go on a public charm offensive. it’s not something that will endear Facebook and YouTube to the authorities of Pakistan and India–indeed, both sites have already been banned in Pakistan, and India is already displaying hardline tendencies against BlackBerry, for fear that its network is used by terrorist groups.