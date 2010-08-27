YouTube Gets More Serious About Movies Overseas, Partners With U.K. Streaming Company

YouTube is serious about its experiment in streaming full-length movies, despite some previous failings in this area: It’s just launched a page jammed with over 400 movie titles. And they’re free.

If you live in the U.K., that is.

There the page at youtube.com/movies is newly expanded, thanks to a partnership with BlinkBox

(the U.K.’s “leading video-on-demand movie and TV website”). The partnership boosts the offerings by about 165 titles, bringing the total to over 400 movies that U.K.

citizens can now access, a London-based YouTube spokesperson tells Fast Company. the BlinkBox titles live alongside content from Lionsgate, MGM, Sony

and others YouTube has struck deals with. Titles will include “cult classics” and Bollywood movies along with what Google calls “hidden gems.”

What this all actually represents

then is an expansion of the Movies service overseas, with an emphasis

on free content–probably a good sign, given the normally highly tricky

issues associated with negotiating licensing rights for video content

in different markets.

You’re not going to be getting hot, top-of-the-line titles that hit the box office bigtime, nor will you get fresh DVD releases–the industry is only just waking up to the notion of Net-connected movie or TV streaming systems. And since the titles are being shown for zero cost, Google must not have paid very much to acquire the rights to show them–it must certainly be planning to recoup this by showing ads in and around the movie content, but the cash from this endeavor will hardly roll in in huge chunks [check out the update below for info from Google about this point].

In fact what this is is yet another experiment for YouTube, to get its name established in the online movie market–the company hopes the new segment will “grow in time.” And its actually a progression from Google’s precious efforts. These started with some TV shows, and then a section that allowed users to rent movies from some of the same studios as this new free channel is offering.